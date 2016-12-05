Batson Hospital School teachers help patients find their new normal

A family's world is turned upside down when their child is admitted to the hospital.

School could be the last thing on their mind, but the Blair E. Batson Hospital School helps keep them on track.

A hospital bedside quickly transforms to a classroom.

The Batson Hospital school staff has nearly doubled within the last year and is up to nine full-time certified teachers.

"Hospital school is an element of normalcy for our families,” explained Laurie Heiden, Batson Hospital School and Child Life Coordinator. “When they come to the hospital, there are so many elements that they can't control. And school is one that they can."

Each day starts with the teachers' meeting, which sounds more like a shift change for doctors or nurses. They face different challenges with each new "classroom" they enter.

First grader Lundyn was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer this year, but she's not falling behind with personalized help on things like math and vocabulary worksheets.

"All of our kids that are in the hospital, we want them to progress with their peers academically,” noted Pam Parks-McCord, Academic Hospital School teacher. “So, we try to encourage and motivate."

Between chemo and an amputation, Lundyn will have new limitations when she's able to leave the hospital. The teachers will act as the go-between for students like her and make the transition easier.

"So, I think taking that burden off of them so they can focus on the healing part of being in the hospital is a tremendous help for them," said Heiden.

