Legislation including incentives for Alzheimer's research pending Senate vote

There could be new incentives for scientists to make progress on Alzheimer's research. The "21st Century Cures Act" passed the U.S. House last week and a Senate vote is pending.

You are paying for Alzheimer's treatment, even if it hasn't directly impacted your family.

"It will top $1 trillion in taxpayer costs by the year 2015, unless we get a cure or unless we cheese major goals in regards to stopping Alzheimer's," explained Senator Roger Wicker.

Wicker spoke on the Senate floor Tuesday, where he incorporated the push for more Alzheimer's innovation into the legislation. He had proposed it separately last year.

Alzheimer's Mississippi said the disease has the potential to bankrupt the Medicare and Medicaid systems if nothing is done.

"Those who have been affected by Alzheimer's disease, their cost of care from a Medicaid or Medicare perspective is three times and nineteen times higher than an individual who is not living with Alzheimer's disease," noted Alzheimer's Mississippi CEO Patty Dunn.

Senator Wicker's part of the legislation would create prized-based competitions to encourage new Alzheimer's innovations. The University of Mississippi Medical Center said it looks forward to building on findings like this.

"There are modifiable things in our lifestyle, our daily lives, that we can probably do to lower our risk of declining cognition and risk of dementia later in life," explained Dr. B. Gwen Windham, UMMC Professor of Medicine.

UMMC's MIND Center is among more than 70 organizations supporting the legislation.

"We have a number of studies that are in the pipeline that we would love to get funded that would really help to bring us closer to finding new treatments," added MIND Center Chief of Operations Denise Lafferty.

The prize challenges wouldn't replace other research funding. It would instead only award money if certain research milestones are reached.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.