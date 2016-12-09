MDOT Commissioner says it's past time to fix funding problems

We've hear folks complaining about Mississippi's roads. But the Department of Transportation doesn't have the money to fix the problems we have, much less build new highways.

"Santa isn't going to fix it," said Central District Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall. "It's a real problem. It's existing and it's got to be fixed."

The updated Statewide Transportation Improvement Program that runs through 2020 was recently released. Absent from it is new four lane highway construction.

"This one isn't much different than last year because we've reached a point now where we just don't have the anticipated revenue to build new highway's," Hall noted. "Almost everything that we're doing now is far as construction projects is replacing and repairing what we have."

Central Hall said they're still making plans but the money isn't even there to complete projects MDOT started around the state. He said the ball is in the legislature's court.

"We're talking about a tax increase," explained Hall. "That's what it boils down to. You can call it revenue enhancements or whatever you want to call it. But it's going to have to have some type of a tax increase, whether it be fuel tax or what. But that's up to the legislature. That's their choice. That's their duty. That's their responsibility. That's their authority. Not mine."

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.