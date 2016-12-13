New software makes it easier to bust minors using fake IDs for alcohol

There’s a new tool to bust underage drinkers in Mississippi, and it's right on law officers' phones. After a demo, the state decided it can not only speed up their process of spotting a fake ID but potentially save more lives.

"The scanning is almost instantaneous," explained Chief of Enforcement Rusty Hammon. "Within ten seconds normally, the officer would know whether that ID is valid or not."

It seems simple, but up until this year, Mississippi's Alcohol and Beverage Control agents had to put in a phone call for each ID that was in question. Even then, they realized they probably still weren't catching all the underage drinkers trying to pass off a fake ID.

"Most people that get a fake ID, they order it online," Hammon noted. "It is impossible for businesses and impossible for law enforcement to detect them with a visual inspection."

The Age ID app helps them to be more efficient.

"Hopefully young people will get the message and realize that it's not a game," said Hammon.

Chief Rusty Hammon said young people don't think about any of the consequences. His office gets a high volume of calls from potential employers wondering about the details of a "fake ID" arrest.

The National Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependency also tries to drive home the point about how underage drinking could derail their future.

"Those who start drinking young are seven times more likely to be involved in a fatal car accident involving alcohol," said Mack Pampley, Prevention Coordinator with National Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependency Mississippi. "So if you can stop one person from drinking underage, it's absolutely worth it."

The AGE ID app reads the bar codes on the back of the ID. All the information can match but if the format is off, it will show an alert.

Some local liquor stores have also started using the software. They've learned that they're catching not only minors but also others with fake IDs.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.