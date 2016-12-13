Homeowner asks Jackson City Council to help with water theft

It wasn't until after her tenant of six years had left the home they were renting that Suzie Cranston realized one of her homes had been straight piped.

It's a practice that bypasses the city's water meters, allowing homes that have this illegal piping to still get water without ever seeing a bill. It's an issue, Cranston believes, the city is losing millions on and one that puts a burden on those who actually pay their bills.

"Other people are paying the water bills for those who are not paying them and the city of Jackson is losing money," said Cranston. "(It) needs money and it seems like the way to get it is to make people pay their water bills."

Cranston says she brought up the issue at city council because she wants the problem to be addressed faster than the six months, the city tells her, it will take to get their billing system fixed.

"The people that are caught doing this, and very few people are caught doing it, there is no prosecution of them," added Cranston. "The only thing that the lady said is that it might go on their credit report if they are caught doing it."

The city says, "Water theft is a serious issue and {we} investigate each claim made."

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.