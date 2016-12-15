Affordable Care Act open enrollment deadline is approaching

If you want insurance on the federal exchange by January 1, the deadline to apply on healthcare.gov is Thursday night.

Facilitators across the state are walking people through the open enrollment process ahead of the deadline.

"What we have also found is that we have a whole generation of Mississippians who were getting health insurance for the first time," noted Keri Abernathy, Health Help Mississippi Program Manager. "So they do have a lot of questions."

As of Thursday morning, 33,506 Mississippians had signed up for Obamacare for 2017.

"There's a lot of uncertainty," added Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. "People have called her office and ask us what should they do and we said well the best thing to do if you need insurance is to buy it. You'll have it at least until it's repealed."

But that's just it, no one knows exactly what will happen with the Affordable Care Act once Donald Trump is in the White House.

"I do not think there's an appetite in Congress to wholesale repealed at the first day and kick 18 million or however many people are on the program off," added Chaney.

Penalties are up to more $600 for not having insurance. But Health Help Mississippi says folks can avoid the penalty as long as they meet the final deadline of January 31. If you're uncovered only one or two months, you don't have to pay a fee at all.

