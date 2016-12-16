Presidential electors to cast ballots Monday

The Presidential election was called for Donald Trump more than a month ago.But the official electoral college vote won't happen till Monday.

"It's more important than ever," explained Joe Nosef, Mississippi Republican Party Chairman.

I mean, people, certainly many people, did not expect the electoral college result that we got this year."



Mississippi has six electoral votes. Because of the process in this state, there shouldn't be any surprises in the results.



"One of the things I do immediately upon being an elect war is signing the certificate clutching but they're going to vote as the popular vote instruct them to you in the state," added Nosef. "And then we have a corresponding state law that provides that as well."



There is such thing as a "faithless elector". That's someone who votes for a candidate other than whom they pledged.



"There are different rules in other states and I believe that's why you're seeing some efforts on the margins to try to get people to vote for a different candidate than who won the electoral vote but I don't think that there's a seriousness about that at all," explained Nosef.



Monday's vote will be more ceremonial than anything else. But Chairman Joe Nosef said it's an honor for the six electorals to play a role in the historic election.



"You come there knowing what you're supposed to do but it has a profound impact on the future of the country," noted Nosef. "Particularly in a situation where it appears as though one candidate got more votes in the popular vote and one one in the electoral college."

