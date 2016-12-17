Nearly 20 subpoenas issued in DA Robert Shuler Smith's case

Nearly 20 subpoenas have been issued in the criminal case against Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith.

We take a look at who could be called to testify against the DA on Monday.

Within the last 24 hours 18 people have been called to show up in the Hinds County Circuit Court next week.

Wesley Luckey along with 17 others will be required to appear in court for the criminal trial.

Luckey works in the state attorney general's office. Others who could be asked to testify include Robert "Too Sweet" Henderson, who says he made payments to the DA directly.

And Ivon Johnson, a former assistant DA who pleaded guilty to bribery charges earlier this year.

Smith is accused of hindering prosecution by talking to defendants without their attorneys present.





