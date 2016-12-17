Some families cope during holidays with loss of a child

For some of us the holidays can be a happy time we get to spend with our families, but others aren't as fortunate.

Some families are coping after losing a child. For some those memories of Christmas and holidays past are all they have left.

Many moms, dads, brothers, and sisters joined together at the Rankin County Baptist Association today, hoping to help one another cope with the lost of a child.



"You relate because you are a parent that lost a child. So no matter what the situation was or how they lost their life, just the support, just to be there for each other I think is important," said Lucinda Wade Robinson.

These parents say the hurt they feel never goes away.

But, having their child's friends come to visit or just having someone to talk to about how they might be feeling that day does help.

If you or someone you know is dealing with a loss and would like to join in the meeting, call (601) 939-6634 and ask for the 'Empty Arms Meeting'. Crossroads Christian Marriage & Family Counseling sponsors the meeting.

