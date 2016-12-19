Pearl River County escapee captured in Rankin County - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pearl River County escapee captured in Rankin County

Posted by Mary Grace Brantley, Digital Content Director
Source: Pearl River County Source: Pearl River County
Roger Aaron Dollar.....Source: MDOC Roger Aaron Dollar.....Source: MDOC
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Twenty-four-year-old Roger Aaron Dollar, who escaped from the Pearl River County Jail December 17 in a work truck, is back behind bars.

An announcement on the department's Facebook page says a crime stoppers tip led to the arrest late Wednesday. 

The department says he was arrested in Rankin County and is now in the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

According to the department, Dollar was sentenced in June to three years in prison for fleeing Rankin County law enforcement.

Jackson Police recovered the stolen work  truck Monday on Bay Street.

