All six of Mississippi's electors cast ballot for Trump

No surprises from Mississippi's electoral college votes. All six ballots were cast for Donald Trump.

Mississippi's electors were selected during the Republican state convention.

Mississippi’s electors included Patricia Ann Hebert, Joe F. Sanderson Jr., Charles Evers, J. Kelley Williams, William G. Yates Jr. and Wirt A. Yerger Jr.

All six of the ballots were cast for Donald Trump and Mike Pence. Charles Evers was brought in as the alternate elector after Brad White took a federal job.

"It's not necessarily an honor," noted Evers. "I'm representing people. Every group should be represented and the Governor saw fit to put me on and I appreciate it."

Mississippi law binds the electors to mirror the state's popular vote. Still, one elector noted that didn't keep folks from trying to sway them.

"I knew what I was going to do," explained Joe Sanderson, Jr. "I felt honor bound to vote the way the people of Mississippi voted. I got a lot of letters and things encouraging me to do something else, but I wasn't going to do that."

Protestors outside the Capitol were concerned that there was no intelligence briefing on potential Russian interference prior to the vote.

"This is an outrage, the fact that another country helped a president be elected in the United States, democrats and republicans alike should be disturbed," said protestor Dr. Jay Carathan.

But Mississippi's electors didn't seem phased.

"Why shouldn't he be friends with Putin?" asked Evers.

"I think they've taken poor sportsmanship and losing to a new low," said elector Patricia Ann Hebert. "If they really cared about America, they would get on board and just go on and work like we always have."

The electoral votes will officially be counted January 6 when Congress returns.

