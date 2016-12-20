Video shows juveniles waving stolen weapons out of Clinton

Clinton police are cracking down after 11 cars were broken into and guns were stolen. In a recent sweep, several crimes were solved.

Police showed us gun-waving video evidence shot by a group of juveniles and then posted on social media. In the background, you see 18-year-old Bryson Magee.

Clinton's police chief says they were caught after stealing the guns from cars in several neighborhoods.

The auto burglaries occurred in the area of the Countrywood, Kirkwood, and Ole Vineyard subdivisions. The vehicles were left unlocked by their owners. Police said

"In each of these instances, these crimes could have potentially been prevented," said Chief Hayman. "It is extremely important for Clinton residents to remember to lock their valuables and secure their firearms when exiting their vehicle. Please remember to Lock It or Lose It."

"These three were targeting unlocked vehicles in these neighborhoods and they were specifically looking for firearms," added the chief. "And it is believed to us they are selling these firearms and doing some transactions on the street for narcotics and cash."

The 18-year-old Magee and a juvenile are charged with felony trafficking in stolen firearms, auto burglary, and drug charges.

Police also had surveillance video from Walmart taken December 11. About 3:00 in the morning two men allegedly smashed a gun case with a cast iron skillet. Police say they stole a shotgun.

Tuesday Clinton Police said Pelvius Thomas and Henry Gant, who was dressed as a female, are under arrest for shoplifting.

