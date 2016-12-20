Mississippi continues improvements of foster care system

Mississippi's foster care system was being in jeopardy of a federal takeover last year.

But the state is moving towards more improvements. Another positive milestone in a 12-year-old federal lawsuit was reached Monday. There was a settlement in federal court.

It's been a year of playing catch up for child welfare in the state. More funding helped them recruit better qualified social workers and reduce the caseloads.

That was important in meeting requirements of the lawsuit. Department of Child Protection Services Commissioner David Chandler said the settlement gives the agency more leeway to do day to day operations rather than constant reporting.



"We can now devote our scarce resources toward keeping our children safe rather than using them, expending them, to litigate with these New York attorneys," noted Chandler.



Another target within the settlement is recruiting and training more quality foster homes.



"There is a need for good homes and families to help us because we can't be an island amongst ourselves," explained Wendy Bryant, MDCPS Deputy Director for Field Operations. "We have to have the support of our community partners."



200 Million Flowers is an adoption agency that's stepped up to coordinate informational sessions for families in churches around the state who are interested in foster care.



"Quite frankly a lot of people in the faith-based community don't understand how critical of a place we are in the state of Mississippi we are when it comes to child welfare," said 200 Million Flowers co-founder Craig Robertson.



They'll make their way to Oxford in February.



"We're hopeful that from start to finish a family could be trained in less than 90 days," Robertson added. "Whereas we've heard lots of stories about families who are really wanting to be a resource, but it's taking them sometimes six months to a year to be trained."

The Department of Child Protection Services says they've made progress but still have work to do. The new settlement asks for improvements through 2020.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.