Family, friends mourn the loss of slain pawn shop workers

Family and friends of 81-year-old Bill Mosley, 60-year-old Robert Ivy and 77-year-old Ted McLemore, the victim's in a weekend triple homicide, say the pain they feel is unimaginable.

"My momma is torn apart. My aunt, she's heartbroken," said Timothy Myrick, Mosley's cousin. "It has damaged our whole family. It's going to ruin our Christmas."

Officials say they were called to 104 Wilmington Street, near Terry Road, around 8:50 p.m Saturday after an alleged robbery of Bill's Pawn Jewelry Coin/Stamp Exchange.

Police said all of the victims were shot at least once.

Several items were missing from inside the business that reflected a robbery had occurred. The surveillance equipment had also been tampered with and stolen as well.

The deadly shootings marked Jackson's 66th, 67th and 68th homicides for the year.

Police believe those responsible, 35-year-old Jamison Layne Townsend and 37-year-old Joshua Garcia, are on the run and could possibly be in Tennessee.

Law enforcement leaders say while the suspects are not behind bars, right now, they vow the day is coming.

"We want them to know that those guys days are coming," said Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason. "This is not the end."

The Mississippi Pawn Brokers Association is offering a $10,000.00 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for this crime.

