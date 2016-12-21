Local attorney gives the Gift of Life to her mother

In 2014, Candace Gregory Mayberry was told her mom Vanessa Gregory was in kidney failure and could die.

Determined to help her mother, she decided immediately to donate a kidney, but the battle wasn't easy and we can see why Mayberry is Mississippi Strong.

"My grandmother had been on dialysis when I was a little girl," said Mayberry. "But I never knew it was a bad thing, so to speak."

In September 2014, Mayberry was given the news her mother would have to go on dialysis. Vanessa Gregory, who was a nurse, was in kidney failure and needed a transplant.

"I remember looking at my grandmother's death certificate and seeing kidney failure on it," said Mayberry. "I can still see it in my head now."

Mayberry was already signed up as an organ and tissue donor.

"My roommate's uncle passed away and I saw the letters from the families that received his organs and I was just amazed," added Mayberry

She didn't think twice about donating a kidney to her mother in spite of concerns by doctors because of her family history.

After a lengthy testing period, psychological and physical exams, Mayberry was finally given the go ahead for the surgery at UMMC.

Mayberry says she was shocked by the extent of the pain but would do it all again to help her mother.

"Her skin had lightened up, her eyes were so bright," Mayberry explained. "I didn't care about being in pain because I hadn't see her look like that in so long."

She is now busy planning trips to NFL games for her mom, who is a big football fan.

"I saw her go from death to life," Mayberry said.

Mayberry is now an advocate and says she hopes someone else is inspired to be Mississippi Strong and give the gift of life.

