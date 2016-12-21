Bond set for man charged in Greenville church burning

The man charged in the burning of a Greenville church made his initial appearance in court Thursday.

Bond for 45-year-old Andrew McClinton has been set at $250,000, according to the Associated Press.

Officials with the Greenville Police Department arrested McClinton Wednesday for the the November fire at Hopewell MB Church in Greenville.

According to a bishop, McClinton is a member of the church. McClinton has been charged with one count of first degree arson of a place of worship.

The vandalism of the historic African American church was investigated as a hate crime. The words “Vote Trump” were spray painted on the side of the charred building, leading many around the nation to call it a "crime of race."

According to Warren Strain with the Department of Public Safety, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is not classifying this as a hate crime.

McClinton, of Leland, is being held in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance in Greenville Municipal Court.

The investigation was conducted by the Greenville Police Department, Greenville Fire Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, State Fire Marshall’s Office, and ATF.

The investigation is continuing.

