Automated system sends DL suspension notices in error

If you have a Mississippi driver's license and have been recently notified that you license has been suspended because of a DUI arrest, the notice may have been sent in error.

The Department of Public Safety has determined there those notices, sent by an automated process, may have been sent in error and are working with the contractor to ensure the error is corrected.

In addition, DPS will review the contractor's actions to see what remedies are needed to avoid this situation in the future.

If you have received one of these letters between December 11 and December 19, 2016, please contact the Driver Records Division's DUI Unit at (601) 987-1224 as soon as you receive the letter.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety regrets any inconvenience this error may have caused.

