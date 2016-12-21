Jackson State DL Cornelius Henderson accepts invite to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Press Release from NFL Players Association

The NFL Players Association is proud to announce the next set of player commitments to the 2017 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Joining the National and American team rosters are Jackson State defensive tackle Cornelius Henderson, Duke cornerback Breon Borders, Texas A&M offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, San Jose State outside linebacker Isaiah Irving, and Hawaii offensive guard Leo Koloamatangi.

Highlights from the four committed players include:

Henderson totaled 34 tackles (including 8.5 for loss) three sacks and one fumble recovery for the Tigers.

Borders tallied 20 tackles and two interceptions for the Blue Devils through nine games.

Eluemunor paved the way for the Aggies, helping their offense gain 2,610 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman added to his resume during the 2015 Music City Bowl by becoming the Hot Chicken Eating Champion.

As a senior defensive end for the Spartans, Irving earned 45 tackles (including 11 for loss), seven sacks and one forced fumble.

Koloamatangi helped open holes along the offensive line for the Rainbow Warriors to accumulate 2,088 yards rushing and 23 rushing touchdowns.

In this year’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Mike Martz will look to defend his 2016 National Team title against Jim Zorn’s American Team at StubHub Center on the campus of California State University Dominguez Hills. The Jan. 21 game will be broadcast by Fox Sports 1 with kickoff slated for 3:00pm CST.

