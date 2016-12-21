4-year-old serves community as father serves overseas

The holidays are a special time of the year for many children, especially with presents, Santa and spending time with parents, but one little girl won't be sharing the magical day with her dad because he's overseas serving our country.

So she is honoring him by serving others.

Four-year-old Avery Noble loves her dad so much she carries around her daddy doll. The Army Captain is currently overseas in Iraq, fighting for our country.

Avery's mom, Brittany Noble, says he will be absent this Christmas.

“It is very tough, said Noble. "It is kind of a sad time like you are going through the motions.”

Instead of letting the Christmas blues get to them, Avery and her mom are embracing the spirit of giving by surprising unsuspecting people with gifts all week in honor of Captain Noble.

Today, several post office employees received Chick-fil-A and Red Box gifts cards.

“It is very awesome," said postal employee Elizabeth Crockett. "It is very, very touching.”

The surprise left Crockett in tears.

“I have never had a family member deployed," added Crockett. "But I am missing two of my own grandparents this Christmas.”

After the gift giveaway, Avery passed on the interview to play with her daddy doll, but her mom said they are passionate about this project because random acts of kindness can go a long way.

“If we can reach out and just touch the community the way our husbands and wives are touching the entire country, even though it's behind the scenes," added Noble. "If we can start a ripple effect where we are serving in the community, can you imagine how great 2017 will be.”

