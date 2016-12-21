Robinson Road residents without water for days

People living near Robinson Road and Arbor Vista Drive have been without water since last Friday, and they're not happy about it.

Water has been flooding onto the road since then, and workers just showed up Wednesday to fix it.

Residents want to know, 'What took so long?'

One woman lives right at the corner of the intersection, immediately by the break. She asked not to be identified because her husband works for the City.

"I saw the water and I was like, oh lord, water main, we're not gonna have no water for Christmas," she said.

"The driveway on up to, like, the street - it floods right there," said Ryan Jones, who lives about two blocks down from the break. "And if there's a little drain thing, it's not draining, so it goes across the street."

The woman who lives at the corner said she and her husband have called the City every day since the break on Friday. They came to put up cones on Saturday, but then weren't heard from again till the following Wednesday.

The City is denying the resident's statement, saying that no residents water was off for 6 days.

"They're out there now, but you know, who knows what they're going to do or how long it's going to take," said the woman who lives at the corner.

That could mean thousands of gallons flooded into the street and there's a similar problem right down the road.

"We're having the same exact issue right here, which is a water problem, and they're currently in the process of digging up the street right now, and I wanna say it's like half a mile of street they're digging up," said Ryan Jones.

A city worker said they hope to fix the break by Wednesday night.

