Former Hinds Assistant DA admits to taking bribe

Former employees of the Hinds County District attorney's office, turned FBI informants, took the stand in the trial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith. The county's top prosecutor is being charged with helping criminal defendants.

Former assistant District Attorney Ivon Johnson testified, saying that while working in the DA's office, he took $500 dollars from a woman named Marietta Harris, to help an unknown defendant.

Johnson was later arrested by FBI agents and worked as an informant, secretly recording conversations with Robert Shuler-Smith in an attempt to see if he would also admit to taking bribes.

"I had a role in this situation. My role was to receive a portion of some money," said Johnson. "I don't know who all was involved, who else was involved, but it was to help someone get a lower bond."

The FBI was focusing on the case of Christopher Butler, a man indicted on drug charges, who told Shuler-Smith he was set up by drug agents. Defense attorneys say Butler was being prosecuted by the Attorney Generals office, and they refused to provide evidence in the case, and that Shuler-Smith was just trying to make sure he wasn't unfairly convicted.

If convicted, Shuler-Smith could face removal from office.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow.com. All rights reserved.