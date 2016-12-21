Former lawmaker denied motion to withdraw guilty plea in corrections corruptions case

Former Mississippi lawmaker Cecil McCrory wanted to withdraw his guilty plea for money laundering conspiracy. It's been nearly two years since he entered that guilty plea. He's since changed attorneys. His new lawyer didn't think he had sufficient counsel previously.

"He told me that he felt like he was being pressured to take the plea and then he provided me emails and other documents that I think pretty much sure that that's what he said was true looks to be true to me," noted McCrory's attorney Carlos Tanner.

But it was McCrory's own words that were held against him here in court Wednesday. Judge Henry Wingate said he had a lengthy question and answer session with McCrory at sentencing where McCrory described to him what he did.

"The point was not to prove innocence," Tanner explained about Wednesday's court proceedings. "The point was to say that my client had legitimate arguments to show that he wasn't culpable."

The judge denied the motion to withdraw the guilty plea and McCrory will face up to 20 years when he's sentenced February 2.

"I can't make a prediction as to what sentence will get," said Tanner. "I do think that even the government has acknowledged that a lot of features of this case would not have been brought forward, the government's case wouldn't be nearly as strong had not Mr. McCrory come in very early and cooperated fully."

McCrory cooperated with the FBI and went as far as wearing a wire prior to meetings with former Corrections Commissioner Chris Epps.

