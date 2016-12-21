Retail sales are up for 2016

Disciplined shoppers are hard to find this year. Retail sales are up and so is spending. A Jackson financial advisor breaks down the numbers looking at how shoppers are fairing financially.

"Holidays are a time where people do go crazy with spending," said financial advisor Ryder Taff.

The numbers are adding up this year as a big boost in consumer confidence is being seen across the board. Taff said retail sales haven't been this high since 2004.

"People are happy, they are spending money, wages are going up, and unemployment has been going down," Taff explained. "So, there are more people working, they are earning more money, and they are spending that money that is trickling through the economy."

Just days away from the Christmas holiday, shoppers are still splurging on friends and family. Credit card spending is up. Taff says that means people are spending and spending money they may not have.

"Don't use store credit to spend more than you can afford anyway," Taff said. "So, sometimes this might be just putting yourself on a really strict budget."

Moving forward to the new year, if you are in debt, Taff says there are options to get your financial house back in order.

"If you have overspent, work with your card company to come up with a payment plan that has you paying more than the minimum and maybe even give you a better interest rate," added Taff.

