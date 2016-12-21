Wednesday's Child-Jaquisha

16 year old Jaquisha is outgoing, talkative and friendly. On this week’s Wednesday’s Child nothing would make her happier than finding a permanent home with two parents who will shower her with the attention and stability she needs, and she says they must love dogs.

Jaquisha says she can diffuse almost any situation with her sense of humor. She enjoys bringing laughter to others.

Jaquisha said, “I like shopping. Reporter: What do you like to shop for? I like to go like to buy stuff like heels, purses, jewelry, anything.”

A fan of the silver screen, watching movies is a favorite past time. Jaquisha also likes animals of all kinds.

Jaquisha told us, “I love dogs and I have a great time with my foster family and my dogs. I walk them, feed them, take care of them.”

Jaquisha likes school but will need help in meeting her educational goals.

Jaquisha explained, “well I want to be a veterinarian when I grow up and finish school and be a veterinarian.”

Adoption workers say Jaquisha needs a family who will be patient, provide positive reinforcement and be understanding of her emotional and developmental needs.

Jaquisha said, “I feel good. Okay, I’m good with it cause I really want somebody to adopt me and have a good time with me, and love who I am and take good care of me. I mean I’ve been through so many foster families.”

Jaquisha has a sibling she would like to stay in touch with whether she is adopted or not.

For more information on adoption call the Mississippi Adoption Resource Exchange at 1-800-821-9157.

