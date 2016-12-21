Local attorneys provide coats for kids at Jackson Boys and Girls Club

A local group is giving the gift of warmth to children in Jackson.

A coat giveaway sponsored by the Metro Jackson Black Women Lawyers Association is helping kids at the Boys and Girls Club bundle up this winter.

Organizers say children will stay warm in chilly weather with not only coats, but hats, gloves, socks and head wraps for the girls.

"Immediately following the Thanksgiving Day holiday when people are usually inundated with requests for help, we sent an email out to our membership across the state actually, asking for their help, for their donations and the response was just overwhelming," said Vangela Wade, a Jackson attorney and member of the Metro Jackson Black Women Lawyers Association.

The group says this is the first year for the coat giveaway but it will not be the last.

