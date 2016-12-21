Navy son surprises Hazlehurst Mom for Christmas

Since 2013, Second Class Petty Officer in the Navy, Granterio Short has been serving his country in the Middle East.

"It's been too long since I've been home and, you know, being overseas, a lot of military members don't get this chance to come home for Christmas," said Short. "I just thank God that I had this chance to be home for Christmas and New Years with my family."

Short says he's been trying to make it home for the past couple of years, but unfortunately, it never worked out.

Mama, Sharlet Collins, says she had a notion that her son could be coming home but she didn't believe her Christmas Wish was coming true until she saw her son's face.

"My daughter asked me the other day: 'Mama, what do you want for Christmas?' and I told her I want my three children at home with me," Collins said. "God answered my prayers so I can't ask for no more."

For the next two weeks, Short will be home with his family. He says during those 14 days he'll be getting to know some new family members, who were born while he's been away, while also getting spoiled with Mama's cooking.

"Being overseas the food is a little different. It's definitely a culture shock," added Short. "I can't wait to just get home and eat some good catfish, greens, sweet potatoes, and cornbread. I can't wait."

