Digital Delusion: Do you really own what you buy?

It's that time of year, you'll be giving and receiving all sorts of digital goodies; everything from books to music to movies. But, here's a question for you. In most cases, do you really own any of the digital content? The answer may shock you.

It's such an important topic, the government is taking notice.

Ron Giordan buys whatever he can in digital form: music, movies, books; but especially video games to play with his son.

"Oh c'mon!", his son exclaimed.

So, we asked him a simple question: Does he think he owns the content once purchased?

"I always thought when I downloaded a video game and you hit the 'buy now' button that you owned it," he said.

Professor Aaron Perzanowski co-authored a report that looked into what people thought they were getting when they clicked those 'buy' or 'buy now' buttons for digital content.

Typically, he said, goods are not sold to purchasers but merely licensed.

"They often think they have the same sorts of rights that they would have with the physical goods," said Perzanowski. "So, that would include things like resale, or giving an item away or lending it to a friend or even keeping it forever and often times that's just not true."

Depending on the site, content can even be removed under certain circumstances.

We checked leading digital retailers and restrictions are spelled out in the terms and conditions.

"I think terms of usage, that nobody goes through and reads all of these pages of a contract for terms of usage," added Perzanowski.

And it's not reasonable to expect consumers to go through all the legal ease, says Professor Perzanowski. but that's not his only concern.

"I think the biggest issue for consumers is the disconnect between the marketing language that they encounter in the real world, phrases like 'buy now' or 'own', and the reality of what consumers are getting for their money," said Perzanowski.

The government is taking notice. The Commerce Department Internet Task Force recommends looking into "a list of alternatives to the buy button" that would avoid suggestion of ownership. And the US Patent and Trademark office confirms for us that it's planning a meeting on the topic.

Professor Perzanowski said not only does the word 'buy' have to disappear, but the terms of the transaction should be front and center when you click.

"The other option, of course, is to actually sell consumers the product they think they're getting," said the professor.

That sounds good to Ron. but, unless that happens….

"It sounds like more than likely I should always buy the discs," said Giordan.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.



