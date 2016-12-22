Local college student gives back to Stewpot

A local college freshman is showing why it's so much better to give than receive.

17-year old Isaiah Dotson joined forces with Pizza Hut to ensure that those serviced by Stewpot Community Center not only had something fun to eat, but also a few essentials.

Pizza Hut donated the pizzas and Dotson and friends created about 150 care packages.

They even created special packages for the children, including toys.

Dotson encourages other teens to step up and make a difference in their community.

"Just go out there and do it. All you have to do is go out there and try and do it yourself," said Dotson. "It's not that hard. It's not hard at all you just have to get a few people together and make a change."

This isn't Dotson's first time to help the homeless. Last year, while in high school, he launched a similar initiative.

