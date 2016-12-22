Owner killed at Brandon gas station identified by police

Just after 10:15 p.m., Brandon police responded to a shooting at D's One Stop Food Mart in Brandon.

According to Brandon Police Chief Thompson, 48-year-old Swaran Singh who was working at the Food Mart was shot and killed in the back storage room.

Chief Thompson said there is no suspect information at this time but they have an active investigation.

The motive for the shooting was a robbery.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was called in to assist with the investigation.

We will update this as more information becomes available.

