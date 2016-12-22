Police release identity of wrong way driver in deadly Madison crash

The victim of a Wednesday night crash on I-55 near the Colony Park Exit has been identified.

40-year-old Jason Bradley Busby, of Clinton, was killed in the crash that happened at around 10:30 pm. Police have also identified 32-year-old Leronnie Joseph Michael, of Jackson, as the driver responsible for the crash. He is listed in critical condition at UMMC.

Madison police say they received a call just after 10:15 pm that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-55.

They got a second call while searching for the vehicle that a multiple-vehicle accident had occurred near the 107-mile marker, at the Madison city limits. Madison and Ridgeland police arrived on the scene of the four-car accident.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for nearly two hours.

Air Care from UMMC took both Busby and Michael to the hospital. Busby later died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department. I-55 northbound in that area will be closed for about 45 minutes, beginning at 9:30 am so that investigators can complete forensic mapping.

As is standard practice in fatality accident investigations, alcohol and drug testing of both drivers is pending.

