Jackson gas station clerk held at gunpoint

An Exxon gas station on Ellis Avenue was held up early Thursday morning.

Two men wearing all black came into the store and pointed handguns at the clerk demanding money.

The suspects took all the cash and the DVR recording system used for security. They also took the clerk's wallet and cell phone.

There is no suspect information right now. We will update as soon as we get new information.

