Former Hinds County Sheriff Malcolm McMillin dies

The law enforcement community is saddened to hear that former longtime Hinds County Sheriff Malcolm McMillin has died at the age of 72.

McMillin's wife Delores tells 3 On Your Side that he passed away peacefully at St. Dominic Hospital at 3:15 Thursday morning after being admitted on Tuesday. He was surrounded by family.

Mrs. McMillin is asking for prayers for the family.

Mrs. McMillin says her husband had been ill since 2013 and had suffered a number of strokes in recent years. His condition had gotten worse in the last six months.

"Mac" served as Hinds County Sheriff from 1991-2011, and at one point served as Sheriff and Jackson Police Chief simultaneously. He was also active in local theater.

JPD expresses condolences and sympathy to the family of former Hinds Co. Sheriff and former JPD Chief Malcolm McMillin. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 22, 2016

He will be remembered as an outspoken leader in law enforcement who was also friendly, and willing to help whenever and wherever needed.

