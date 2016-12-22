Man shot on Dianne Dr., police looking for suspect

Jackson police are investigating a shooting on Dianne Drive where one man has been shot.

This is near Maria Drive in Jackson.

Police say an altercation led to the shooting and they are looking for a man named Miguel Forbes.

The shooting victim was taken to UMMC by ambulance. His condition is unknown at this time.

If you know of the whereabouts of Miguel Forbes please contact police.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.