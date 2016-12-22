A house and two trucks burn to ground in Byram - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

});

A house and two trucks burn to ground in Byram

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Shirley McMullen Source: Shirley McMullen
Source: Shirley McMullen Source: Shirley McMullen
Source: Shirley McMullen Source: Shirley McMullen
BYRAM, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A home off Lake Ridgelea in Byram burned to the ground Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m.

There was at least one person inside at the time of the fire but they were able to escape when they heard the smoke detectors go off. Two pick up trucks parked near the home also caught on fire. 

According to first responders there were no injuries but the home is a total loss.

We will update this story as soon as we know more information.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Driver sought in crash that killed three children

    Driver sought in crash that killed three children

    Sunday, March 26 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-03-26 06:11:41 GMT
    File photoFile photo

    The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in George County. Three children were killed in the crash. Troopers said a green 2003 Kia Optima was heading east on Highway 198, east of Depot Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

    More >>

    The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in George County. Three children were killed in the crash. Troopers said a green 2003 Kia Optima was heading east on Highway 198, east of Depot Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly