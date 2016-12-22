A house and two trucks burn to ground in Byram

A home off Lake Ridgelea in Byram burned to the ground Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m.

There was at least one person inside at the time of the fire but they were able to escape when they heard the smoke detectors go off. Two pick up trucks parked near the home also caught on fire.

According to first responders there were no injuries but the home is a total loss.

We will update this story as soon as we know more information.

