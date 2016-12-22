Hinds DA trial: Day 3 of testimony

The third full day of testimony has wrapped up in the Robert Shuler-Smith trial.

The Hinds County District Attorney is facing two charges of hindering prosecution or simply helping criminal defendants.

Prosecutors say they believe it was out of nature for District Attorney Robert Shuler-Smith to show so much interest in a detainee. Thursday Major Mary Rushing, the Hinds County Jail Warden, testified that the DA texted her, with several concerns about Christopher Butler, after a search of the jail left him on lockdown.

"He did not ask to see me, he asked what I can remember in the text message," said Major Rushing. "He asked me why was he on lockdown and he did request to see him. That was in the text, that was all."

Hinds County K9 officer Juan Choppa testified he searched Christopher Butler's cell and found a cellphone and letter written by Robert Shuler-Smith. That letter also alluded to his intention to charge two assistant Attorney Generals with contempt of court.

Ironically Smith was arrested on his charges before they were served.

"It shows Mr. Butler's name, showing it was his cell, so therefore it goes back to proving that cell was his and the phone and contraband in there belongs to him," said Choppa.

Throughout the testimony, we've heard DA Smith had an ongoing feud with former employees of his in the Attorney Generals office, and that what may be behind the allegations against each other.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.