Hinds DA trial: Day 3 of testimony

Four people lost their lives in a plane crash on Graves Gap Road in Blount County, according to Sheriff Lloyd Arrington.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran away from the scene of a deadly crash in George County. Three children were killed in the crash. Troopers said a green 2003 Kia Optima was heading east on Highway 198, east of Depot Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 14 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.More >>
A driver was shot after hitting a child in Walnut Hills Friday.More >>
