Sinkhole closes south Jackson street - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Sinkhole closes south Jackson street

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
The city of Jackson is temporarily closing Colonial Drive near Oakhurst Drive as crews make repairs to a water and sewer line.

The location is in south Jackson off Terry Road.

The water/sewer problem has caused a sinkhole on Colonial Drive. The city says the weakened infrastructure is probably to blame for the sinkhole.

The water will be shut off along this stretch while repairs are made. Crews should be done by daybreak.

