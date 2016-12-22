Hinds County district attorney's trial taking 4-day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Jurors hearing the case against Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith will get a four-day Christmas weekend.

The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://bit.ly/2h5RdZX ) that Judge Larry Roberts told jurors Thursday afternoon that they'll have Friday through Monday off.

Former assistant district attorney Ivon Johnson, who informed against Smith, wound up his testimony earlier Thursday. He says he took a single $500 bribe. Prosecutors say the scheme lasted three years and involved at least $15,000.

Johnson said he doesn't know who else gave or took money.

Felony charges accuse Smith of plotting with Johnson to hinder the prosecution of a criminal defendant named Christopher Butler.

Smith says Butler was innocent.

Much of the state's evidence hinges on Smith's attempts to indict officials who kept him from dismissing charges against Butler.

Information from: The Clarion-Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.