Brandon convenience store owner gunned down inside his store

In Brandon, a community mourns the loss of a gas station owner as police search for his killer.

Police say Swaran Singh was gunned down during an attempted robbery at his store on Highway 80.

Mourners have been stopping by at D's one stop food mart to pay their respects to the owner Swaran Singh, known a Sam. According to Brandon Police, a customer found him shot to death inside the store; a tragedy that has left many in the community shocked and sadden.

“It is unacceptable," said employee Hope Buckley. "They have to find out who did this because he had a family, a business, dreams, and hopes.”

A makeshift memorial with teddy bears and flowers has been created at the crime scene to remember a man that was kind and generous to his customers and employees.

“If you came in and you forgot your wallet, he would give you the gas or the money for food and just say come pay him back later,” added Buckley.

Brandon police say the motive for the murder was robbery and they are now on the hunt for the suspects.

This is the first homicide in Brandon since 2011. Many folks admit this death has put a lot of fear in the community.

“He was so humble and respected by everyone that came into his business. We must say a prayer for his family,” said Malissa Zouboukos.

“It is very scary,” said a community member.

“It makes you watch out. I know people who live around here and they're watching out now because it just doesn't happen,” said a neighbor.

As this grief-stricken community comes to grip with the loss. They say Singh will truly be missed.

“I think he will absolutely be missed, no doubt about it,” said a community member.

