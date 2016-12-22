Computer glitch causing confusion for some Mississippi drivers

So you avoided a DUI and put that behind you. But imagine the panic that sets in if you suddenly get a letter saying that charge is going to get your license suspended.

Fingers are being pointed at new software for the mistake.



"As far as we know right now what had happened is it just went out and got the ones that had been dismissed or thrown out of the system for one reason or another, the DUI charges," explained Mississippi Department of Public Safety Communications Director Warren Strain.



The state's driver's license system has been going through a major overhaul.



"So, anytime you install something new, perhaps you're going to find some type of glitches or things that need to be tweaked and this is a glitch in the system we discovered that has been rectified," Strain noted.



But DUI attorneys were also getting the panicked calls, from clients that they thought would never have to worry about a DUI record.



"One of the biggest things with a DUI with a non-adjudication, a lot of these people basically they're not losing your license," said attorney Kevin Camp. "Their license is not going to going to suspension. And for a lot of people that is the biggest issue with a DUI."



The Department of Public Safety says about 10,000 letters were printed but just about half of those were mailed. Notifications are now being mailed to let folks know about the mistake.

Anyone who received those letters dated between December 11 and 16 are requested to contact the Driver Records Division’s DUI Unit at (601) 987-1224 immediately upon receipt of these notices.

