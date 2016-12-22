Walt's Look Around: Bea Lewis' living room vine

Is the vine growing in Bea Lewis' living room an outdoor plant, an indoor plant, or both?

When I interview someone, the first thing I do is get them to tell me their name on tape so I won’t forget it or forget how to spell it. Well, Bea Lewis not only told me her name but clarified WHICH Bee Lewis I was talking to, in case there were others.

"Mean Bee," said Lewis. (Walt: Mean Bee. Where did you get that nickname?) "Well, it just fit me fine."

I immediately thought I might be talking to someone on Santa’s naughty list, but quickly changed my mind when she started telling me about her plants. She says her mother is the inspiration for her green thumb.

"And I guess I just picked it up," said Bea. "But, I have to water it and fertilize it to grow for me."

Except for one plant. It’s an English Ivy that starts near the chimney out in the yard and somehow slipped into a window screen and over the past couple of years, has come on into the house. At first Bee was going to pull it. Then it hit her.

I just wanted to see how far it would grow and I never have watered it or put any fertilizer that I know of," said Bea. "Because I don’t know where to put it.

Looking around Bee’s living room, I commented about her Christmas Cactus which brought up Christmas and decorations and giving and old-timey customs, like having boxes of fruit on hand.

"And I’m giving you some to get rid of them. Pecans! I’m giving you a bag of pecans," said Bea. "I’m trying to get rid of this. I had to pick ‘em out. Well, he did help me a little.

She was speaking of her son helping her pick out the pecans. Which brought up the subject of family and that reminded her of the 30-something people she had for Christmas dinner last year. Most of them coming again this year. So I figured she must be a good cook.

"I am NOT a good cook," said Bea. "I can cook a caramel cake, and I got you a caramel cake to carry to your wife"

Well, any more cakes and fruit and pecans and I’ll have to file a W2 form with the IRS for this story. But let me say this from my observation; whoever called her “Mean Bee” didn’t see the side of her I saw.

A lady who gives away cakes and pecans and satsumas and doesn’t even have the heart to pick back a vine growing in her living room would definitely be on Santa’s nice list.

