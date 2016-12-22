3 On Your Side Exclusive: Interim Superintendent on JPS woes

The second largest school district in Mississippi is in trouble. There's no question about that, but can the Jackson Public School District bounce back?

The interim superintendent certainly thinks so.

In a 3 On Your Side exclusive, we sat down and talked with Dr. Freddrick Murray to find out how he plans to fix JPS. You could feel the tension in the room as Jackson Public Schools board members listened to a scathing assessment of the district's performance and needs.

It was delivered by State Education Superintendent Carey Wright December 20.

"The stakes could not be higher for JPS. I urge you to act with urgency and use this as an opportunity to make the changes that are needed immediately for the sake of the students at Jackson Public Schools," said Dr. Wright.

The Mississippi Department of Education's audit revealed a plethora of problems from safety issues to lack of teachers in classrooms; earned JPS an F-rating and this dire warning from Wright.

"If the governor declares a state of emergency on JPS, the law requires that the school board be dissolved. " said Wright.

And immediately lose its accreditation, a scenario no one wants to see, particularly Dr. Freddrick Murray.

He is the interim JPS superintendent, replacing Dr. Cedric Gray, who recently resigned.

"We've deployed rapid response teams to the schools that are working to insure that those things are happening; that best practices are being employed in all of our buildings," said Dr. Murray.

The MDE audit revealed 42 of the 58 schools in JPS are not succeeding in educating the children they are responsible for. That same report cites four A-schools in the district..two of them, Baker and Davis Elementary, recently recognized by the state... for excellence.

"What that is, that's a clear indication that we can do the work. We can be successful," Dr. Murray continued.

A key to that success, he says, is getting parents involved.

"We know that we're in an urban environment and many of our parents; it's not because they don't want to be involved, they're working. They have 2 and 3 jobs and they're trying to live and so with that, we're trying to support them as we support the children," said Dr. Murray.

Dr. Murray also recognizes the economic challenges JPS faces, but he insists it's NOT a roadblock to success.

"We don't want to give anyone the notion that you can't be successful in an urban environment, but we also have to be realistic about those things, those issues that exist in an urban environment that may not exist in other environments, so with that we have to provide wrap-around services for our students," he added.

Murray is adamant that he will not sacrifice the instructional plan in place, and Dr. Murray makes it clear that he is not afraid to do what it takes to maintain that integrity.

"And so, again, we'll have to trim any fat that's there and again, we'll have to make some tough decisions whether it be personnel or whatever that might be," said Murray. "We're up to the task to make those decisions that are going to be best for students."

Dr. Freddrick Murray is a familiar face around the district; a veteran JPS educator with more than 20-years of leadership roles here, most recently serving as Chief Academic Officer of High Schools...

"It's not rocket science. It's not that I'm super smart, but I understand that you have to surround yourself with quality people who are smart and who are knowledgeable of the work and what's needed and so that's what we'll do here," said Murray.

And, there's no rule preventing him from seeking full-time superintendent status, but will he?

"Right now, my focus is on moving the district out of F-status and clearing the audit and so right now, that's what I'm focusing on," said Murray.

