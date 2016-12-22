Funeral service set for former Hinds Co. Sheriff Malcolm McMillin

Visitation will be Monday, the day after Christmas from 9:30 until noon at Saint Columbus Episcopal Church on Sunnybrook Road in Ridgeland for former Hinds County Sheriff Malcolm McMillin. The funeral service will take place there at the church at 12:30.

The family says all are welcome.

"Great man, great man. He had a heart as big as Texas," said Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason.



Malcolm McMillin started his career in law enforcement back in the 1980s with the Jackson Police Department. Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason said that's when he first met his long-time mentor.

"He knew I was interested in law enforcement. So, at night he would come by my house and take me riding on the night shift," added Mason. "Finally, Jackson Police Department was getting ready to have a class and he called me and said go ahead and sign up for it, sign up for it."



McMillin worked alongside Mason as well as Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance.



"Malcolm McMillin was a legendary lawman. His persona was larger than life," said Vance. "He is one of the best sheriffs to ever walk the earth."



The man beloved by many was sworn in as Sheriff of Hinds County in 1992. In 2007 his role greatly changed when former Jackson Mayor Frank Melton appointed the sheriff to another position.

"We started working closely together in 2007 when he became police chief as well as maintaining the office as Hinds County Sheriff," said Chief Vance. "That speaks a lot to who McMillin was. He asked me to serve as his assistant chief. I was so excited to be able to work side by side with a guy like Malcolm McMillin."



McMillin was appointed to the state parole board by Governor Bryant. His law enforcement career ended in 2011. Seventy-two-year-old McMillin lost his battle with a long time illness Thursday morning after suffering a number of strokes in the past few years.



"He's going to sorely be missed," said Chief Vance.

"He was a great man and would do anything for you. He was a legend here. I'm going to miss him," added Sheriff Mason.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.