Keeping your home fire safe during the holidays

Paramedic and Community Educator for the City of Madison, Lisa Garforth, wants to remind families before heading to bed this holiday season to unplug those Christmas lights since those wires can get hot without us even realizing it.

If you have a real tree, you'll want to make sure to water it regularly as well so it doesn't dry out and become a fire starter.

"When you touch it, do the needles fall off?" said Garforth. "Are they moist and stay on the tree? If that's the case then the tree is getting plenty of water."

Garforth says their fire department also sees quite a few fires coming from people not using extension cords or a surge protector properly.

"Be careful that you don't overload your extension cords," warned Garforth. "You don't want to run an extension cord under a piece of carpet or put something to cover over it just because, once again, it can produce too much heat and start a fire."

For those of us using space heaters to get warm this season, she suggests buying new, not used. Some space heaters have been recalled and she says the new ones have a technology that will now cut the heater off if it were to tip over.

She says you should keep anything flammable at least 3 feet away and to never plug a space heater into an extension cord or surge protector, just plug it straight into the wall.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.