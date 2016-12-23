This Morning on WLBT: Coroner called to Pearl house fire

Good morning. We have yet another tragedy report as we head into the Christmas weekend. Fire badly damaged a house in Pearl overnight, and the coroner was called to the scene. We'll have a live report with the latest on what happened there.

A man who was killed in a shootout in Milan, Italy, is said to be the person responsible for the deadly truck attack in Berlin, Germany. We'll have the latest developments in that investigation.

And it's shaping up to be a warm Christmas, in true Mississippi style. Meteorologist Heather Sophia will have the details in her First Alert Forecast.

Join us on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9.

