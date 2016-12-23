Madison police arrest armed robbery suspect

On Thursday, investigators with the Madison Police Department received information from the Pearl Police Department regarding a potential suspect in a recent armed robbery within the City of Madison.

Investigators learned that Pearl police officers received information and evidence linking a suspect they were investigating to a recent armed robbery in Madison.

After a joint investigation, the suspect confessed to the armed robbery of the Subway Restaurant on Highway 51 in Madison on December 17, as well as the Circle K Store (Valero Gas Station) on Main Street in Madison on November 1. In addition, the suspect confessed to committing armed robberies in other jurisdictions, particularly Ridgeland, Richland, Florence and Jackson.

The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Michael U. Berry, of Jackson.

He has been charged by the Madison Police Department with two counts of armed robbery. Berry is being held without bond at the Madison County Detention Center.

This is an on-going joint-investigation involving detectives with the Pearl, Ridgeland, Richland, Florence, Brandon and Jackson Police Departments as well as the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office. Additional arrests and charges are possible.

