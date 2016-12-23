Toy drive provides gifts in the "jolly old saint nick" of time

Christmas is bright for some children in Jackson who may not otherwise have much under the tree.

Families came out to WMPR Radio Friday for a toy drive distribution, arranged by the Jackson Fire Department. The gifts can now be placed under the tree in the "jolly old saint nick" of time.

Jackson Fire Department Division Chief Cleotha Sanders says generous people across the city made it all possible.

"Right now it's a blessing and a joy to see these people come in," said Sanders. "They're excited, their kids will be able to wake up on Christmas Day and they will have a toy."

WMPR and GW Gospel partnered with firefighters for the toy drive event.

