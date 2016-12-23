JPD to children, yes there is a Santa Clause

"Yes Virginia there is a Santa Clause."

He exists in the love and generosity of many here in the capital city.

Friday we captured boundless joy and endless smiles as presents were handed out to scores of inner city children.

The dropping off point for Santa's south pole Friday morning was the Jackson police department's training academy.

Toys of every kind lined the walls, children eagerly waited in the wings knowing Santa would remember each of them this special holiday.

Knowing their holiday wishes will come true. And they did thanks to the Jackson Police Department, WJMI radio and corporate sponsors.

"This was a group effort and we want to make sure any child that needs a toy on Christmas mornings is going to have one and you can see behind us just how well the community has responded," said Police Chief Lee Vance.

Vance said he has celebrated the occasion with his longtime friend Stan Branson of WJMI.

Up to 30 families were identified by need and pre-selected for the Christmas toy drive.

The parents were grateful like Crystal Wallace who with the help of others, has changed her life after living in a homeless shelter.

"We were going to give to other people because last year we were in the shelter so everybody gave to us. So this year I was gonna give to other people,"said Crystal Wallace.

Then there is Willie and his children who are not forgotten this holiday.

"Have times been that hard for you. Willie replied, "Times have been hard for me and a lot of other people around this area you know. People getting stuff took, taken around here. so it's just been rough so the police department came together and put this on at least they thinking about us out here."

When the toys, stuffed animals, tricycles and bikes were handed out, you could see happiness and joy on the faces of children who don't have much.

In the words of veteran newsman Francis Pharcellus Church in 1897 to Virginia, "No Santa Claus! Thank God! he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood."

