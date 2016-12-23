JPD arrests 3 teens for house burglary, two at large

A break-in at a Jackson neighborhood Friday morning, landed three teens behind bars.

Neighbors say they first saw the boys walking down Franklin D Roosevelt Avenue.

Then another neighbor noticed the boys had doubled back only this time they were walking behind their homes next to a ditch that runs parallel with the street.

"The neighbor allegedly observed them break into the residence and of course the neighbor called the police," said JPD Commander Tyree Jones.

As soon as officers started arriving on the scene, they say the boys ran off in all directions.

While police were chasing three of the boys, one neighbor says he saw one of the burglars jump out of a window in the home he was in the process of robbing.

"I flagged down the lady policeman and I told her 'one of them is hiding behind the truck and she jumped out of the car and got him," said neighbor Clarence Bennett.

Since the boys are considered underage, their names will not be released; however, neighbors are calling for these teen to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"They can easily be mistaken for adults and if they are breaking into someone's house and they're there, anything can happen," Bennett added.

Police say neighbors played a crucial role in helping them Friday and that this is the perfect example of how a community watch program should work.

Police are looking for the two other boys that were seen walking around with the ones they arrested.

If you have any information, call JPD.

