Rankin Deputies search for auto burglary suspect

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department says they've had a total of 12 auto burglaries in various neighborhoods across the county. It all started November 17 in the North Brandon Estates neighborhood.

Rankin county investigators believe the car burglars are moving from neighborhood to neighborhood, looking in car windows for whatever they can grab quickly.

"They have busted some windows, three vehicles had forced entry into em, out of the 12 vehicles," said Sheriff Bryan Bailey. "Three weapons were stolen, some electronics, laptops, cameras different things like that."

Four neighborhoods have been targeted. The sheriff's department says they have a vague description of the suspect, a black male in a gray or silver Chevy Impala. Sheriff Bailey says he's increased patrols in hopes of catching them.

"It's a way they believe they can make quick easy money but again in Rankin County, it's going to cost them some time of their life, they will be convicted, incarcerated and do some time for it," added Bailey.

Residents are being advised to report any suspicious activity, and keep their valuables safe.

"If they're not going to take valuables out of the car, hide em or take the best thing to do in my opinion would be to take the valuables out of the vehicle and bring them inside," said Sheriff Bailey

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.