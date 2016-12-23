Walt's Look Around: Collins Decorated House

Dot Holder has to have the most decorations per square foot in any house in Mississippi. And to her, Christmas isn’t so much what’s she’s set up for people to see, as it is the people who will be seeing it.

This is Dot Holder’s childhood house that she grew up in near Collins. When the new owner of the land where it was located wanted to tear it down, Dot and husband Henry just had it moved to their property nearby out behind their house. It’s a great place for family gatherings.

"And I moved it over here for family," said Dot. "Everybody was going to enjoy it, sit on the porch and swing, talk about everything. And we’ve had some good times down here and I hope we have a lot, lot more.

It is the house where Dot had her childhood Christmases. She has it loaded down now with decorations she has picked up over the years.

"Well mama and dad wasn’t that rich," said Dot. "They always had something for us. And as you go through here you’ll see the tree we had at our Christmas for years. It was an old tree and I’ve kept it throughout the years. But we as children didn’t ask for a lot. But mama and daddy always made sure we had Christmas."

Dot and Henry just had their kids and grandkids here at the old place last weekend for their family Christmas. Needless to say, everyone, especially the youngest, was impressed with all of the Christmas stuff.

"My grandkids call me Dot Dot. And they would say Dot Dot you have worked so hard down here. How pretty! Are you going to leave it up all year? I said, no," said Dot. "I’ll take it down about the last of January or first of February. And I said, then about right after Thanksgiving it all comes back out."

The only exception to another room full of Christmas is the Elvis room.

"And Elvis Presley has always been one of my flaming stars," said Dot.

So if you don’t understand the Elvis Room, then you just don’t understand. But this time of year, Elvis aside, it’s all about Christmas.

"But yeah," said Dot. "I think everybody becomes a child at Christmas."

Well, if you don’t become a child at Christmas, when are you going to? But the more Christmases you’ve put under your belt the more you realize it’s not what you get, it’s who you’re with. And it’s not how pretty the decorations are in your house, it’s who you invite over to see them that’s really important.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.